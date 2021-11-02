Layne’s Chicken Fingers Announces 6 Locations Set To Open in Dallas-Fort Worth in 2022

Dallas-Fort Worth-locals, Scott and Heather Davis, are bringing six locations of the Soon to be Famous

chicken locations to Burleson, Arlington and Mansfield.

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Layne’s Chicken Fingers , the fan-favorite chicken franchise out of Texas, is bringing six new locations to Dallas-Fort Worth By spring of 2022, the six new locations will give the Burleson, Arlington and Mansfield residents a chance to find out what has made Layne’s an iconic name in Texas. (Hint: chicken fingers don’t get much crispier than these.)

The Davis’ are no strangers to franchising. They’ve successfully owned and operated multiple franchise concepts, including Urban Air Adventure Park. And as a Texas A&M alumni, Heather has always loved the Aggie-favorite restaurant, Layne’s Chicken Fingers . So when the couple discovered that the legendary College Station brand was offering franchising opportunities, it was a no-brainer for the two to expand the brand in their hometown of Dallas-Fort Worth.

With Scott’s 25-plus years in operations with franchise brands and Heather’s A&M and IT background, the duo is excited to be getting in early with Layne’s Chicken Fingers to be part of the creative process growing from the ground up.

“We are super excited about the opportunity to partner with Layne’s Chicken Fingers,” said Scott Davis.“ It’s going to be a lot of fun working closely with them on crafting how we go to market and plans to grow to several hundred locations over the next five to ten years.”

The menu will feature irresistible twists on classic fried chicken fare, including a three-finger chicken sandwich served on Texas toast, a fried chicken club sandwich with bacon and cheddar, and of course, chicken fingers served with insanely addictive sauces like buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, BBQ and Layne’s — a tangy, zesty in-house creation that has become a go-to among loyal customers.

Layne’s new Dallas-Fort Worth signing of six locations is the latest addition to the fast-growing franchise brand’s roster of thriving restaurants, with eight in Texas.

The franchise has plans to reach 100 units in markets across the country by 2025 and is actively recruiting franchisees who want to join the growing brand. Top markets for development include Texas, Oklahoma, Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida.

About Layne’s Chicken Fingers

Founded in 1994 in College Station, the original location became a Texas A&M legend known for its small-town charm, friendly service, iconic chicken fingers and secret sauce. While opening corporate locations across the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the leadership team focused on fine tuning its operations and starting to franchise. Now, the company is planning to bring Layne’s Soon to be Famous

Chicken Fingers to the rest of the world with plans to open 100 locations in the next four years.

