  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Lawsuit on behalf of Smithfield Foods’ Missouri meat plant workers dismissed

May 6, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By

U.S. District Judge Greg Kays issued his 24-page ruling Tuesday in favor of Smithfield Foods.