Lawsuit accuses Ellicott City child care center of taking no action after ‘repeated sexual abuse’ of children

June 8, 2020From www.baltimoresun.com
Jeffrey F. Bill / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Angered that the Howard County State’s Attorney’s office declined to file charges after what it called an extensive investigation into sexual abuse allegations at an Ellicott City childcare center, a group of parents is suing the church-based center alleging it did nothing while an employee sexually abused their young children from 2018-2019. The lawsuit filed in Howard County District Court this month against the Glen Mar Early Learning Center of the Glen Mar United Methodist Church seeks damages.