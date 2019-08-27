Lawry’s Restaurants Announces Peter Thom as Lead Bartender of Five Crowns and SideDoor

Corona del Mar, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lawry’s Restaurants Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Thom as Lead Bartender of Five Crowns and SideDoor in Corona del Mar.

Peter joins the Five Crowns & SideDoor team carrying an array of bartending experience including his most recent role as Bartender and Beer Manager at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens where he designed the entire beer program. As a certified cicerone, beer lover and cocktail enthusiast, Thom is thrilled to have found the perfect blend of fine dining and craft gastropub at Five Crowns & Side Door.

“We are delighted to welcome Peter Thom to our growing team of talented staff,” says Ryan Wilson, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer for Lawry’s Restaurants Inc. “As SideDoor nears its tenth anniversary in January of 2020, Peter will certainly be a valuable asset as we continue to develop our bar program to be enjoyed by generations to come.”

As a young teen, Peter began working in the hospitality industry washing dishes at a local restaurant in his hometown of Snohomish, a small farming town in Washington. Though he became a licensed contractor in his home state, Thom’s admiration for the freedom that the hospitality and culinary industry presented eventually led him to his career path today.

When it comes to serving his guests, Peter truly enjoys the social aspect of bartending and the opportunity it provides to creatively satisfy each unique taste. While Peter’s beverage of choice is a bright and refreshing gin cocktail, his favorite drink to make is a creative spin on the classic Old Fashioned. When it comes to garnishes, Thom never misses an opportunity to utilize fresh herbs and fruits picked from the restaurants’ culinary garden, Hazel Street Farm.

Peter has already been hard at work behind the Five Crowns and SideDoor bar developing a new menu of seasonal sips including Smoke on the Horizon with Dulce Vida reposado, Siembra mezcal and fresh lemon, and will soon introduce a number of decadent barrel-aged cocktails.

“I’m grateful to the Lawry’s family for welcoming me to the Five Crowns and SideDoor team,” says Thom. “It’s important to me to never stop learning, and to be a part of an organization with a proven commitment to developing their staff to in turn provide a better experience for their guests. It’s the creative environment that I’ve been looking for.”

To learn more about Five Crowns and SideDoor please visit Lawrysonline.com .

Seasonal Cocktail Menu Highlights

Bittersweet Italian

Anchor Junipero gin, strawberry Campari, Carpano Antica, egg white

Smoke on the Horizon

Dulce Vida reposado, Siembra mezcal, fresh lemon, Jardesca Blanc

Grass Roots

lemongrass infused Wheatley vodka, elderflower raspberry, rhubarb bitters

Route 66

Luxardo Sour Cherry gin, Velvet Falernum, fresh lime, half & half

Blink of an Eye

Blinking Owl aquavit, lemon, lavender bitters, sparkling wine

Five Crowns Old-Fashioned

Woodford Reserve, Angostura bitters, Luxardo cherry, turbinado sugar

Blushing Geisha

SakeMoto sake, Pomp and Whimsy gin, Maraschino liqueur, rose water

Why is the Rum Gone?

Silver rum, Luxardo syrup, fresh lemon, mint, citrus simple

Sunshine in Fashion

Nosotros Reposado, rhubarb and orange bitters, turbinado syrup

The Rook

Highwest Double Rye, Benedictine, Montenegro, bitters

Five Crowns was established in 1965 and is a member of the Lawry’s family of fine-dining restaurants, which includes Lawry’s The Prime Rib with locations in Beverly Hills, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong, Osaka and Seoul and the Tam O’Shanter in Los Angeles. Lawry’s Carvery, with locations in South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, and at L.A. LIVE, Los Angeles, represents the company’s unique quick-service concept. SideDoor gastropub, recipient of Orange Coast Magazine’s “2010 Restaurant of the Year” Award, is also housed within the historic Five Crowns building; its primary entrance is on Poppy Street.

