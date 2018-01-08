Lawry’s Restaurants Announces Alejandra Padilla as Executive Chef of Five Crowns and SideDoor

Corona del Mar, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Lawry’s Restaurants Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandra Padilla as Executive Chef of Five Crowns and SideDoor in Corona del Mar.

Chef Padilla comes to Five Crowns and SideDoor from Hillstone Restaurant Group, where she served as Culinary Manager since 2015. Prior to joining Hillstone, Padilla moved up the ranks at Patina Restaurant Group where she started in 2010 as Sous Chef at La Fonda Del Sol in New York before moving to Los Angeles to take a position as Sous Chef at Nick & Stef’s Steakhouse. She was quickly promoted to Executive Chef, a position she served at two different Market Café locations in Los Angeles. Chef Alejandra appeared on Cooking Channel’s Unique Eats in 2010 and was also the winner of the Season 6 premier episode of Food Network’s, Chopped in 2011.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Alejandra to our core team and restaurant family,” said Lawry’s Restaurants Inc. Corporate Executive Chef and Vice President, Ryan O’Melveny Wilson. “She is a culinary talent that brings a passion and extensive knowledge to the kitchen that will be a tremendous asset as we continue to maintain the highest standards for both of our restaurants.”

Inspired to become a professional chef at an early age, Chef Padilla has worn many hats in the restaurant industry and has found a fitting home as Executive Chef at Five Crowns and SideDoor.

“It’s a true honor to become a part of the Lawry’s Restaurant family and I look forward to helping make each visit to Five Crowns and SideDoor a memorable experience,” commented Padilla.

To learn more about Five Crowns and SideDoor please visit Lawrysonline.com.

Five Crowns was established in 1965 and is a member of the Lawry’s family of fine-dining restaurants, which includes Lawry’s The Prime Rib with locations in Beverly Hills, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Tokyo, Singapore, Taipei, Hong Kong, Osaka and Seoul and the Tam O’Shanter in Los Angeles. Lawry’s Carvery, with locations in South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, and at L.A. LIVE, Los Angeles, represents the company’s unique quick-service concept. SideDoor gastropub, recipient of Orange Coast Magazine’s “2010 Restaurant of the Year” Award, is also housed within the historic Five Crowns building; its primary entrance is on Poppy Street.

Five Crowns and SideDoor are located at 3801 East Coast Highway, Corona del Mar, CA, 92625. Valet parking is available.

