Latino activists speak out about racial tension with black Chicagoans

June 3, 2020From www.chicagotribune.com
Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune
The organizing efforts of some Latino groups to peacefully protest and help protect their communities from unrest were quickly overshadowed by racial tensions after reports that alleged Latino gang members were profiling and targeting black people in Little Village. But things changed. Looting began to spread to Chicago neighborhoods, and Little Village residents rallied together to stand guard in front of neighborhood businesses and on street corners.