In latest unearthed video, Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Stoneman Douglas survivor an ‘idiot’ and says he’s ‘like a dog’

In a newly surfaced video, Marjorie Taylor Greene, the new Georgia congresswoman, goes on at length disparaging David Hogg, the student who became a gun control activist after the massacre at his school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. “He does not talk. He only talks when scripted,” Greene said in the video, adding: “He is very trained. He’s like a dog. He’s completely trained. His demeanor, his reaction. Everything.”