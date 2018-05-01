Late-night food spots picked by the city's cooking pros

Facebook recommendations and Yelp reviews are all well and good, but when it comes to recs for dining out, we much prefer hearing from the experts themselves: chefs. Who wants to listen to a guy with a "Simpsons" screenshot as an avatar, when these tried-and-true kitchen warriors have their fingers on the pulse of restaurant culture? Here, we've tapped three rising star chefs on their post-shift picks, plus some folks they tap to stock their own kitchens one taps to stock his own kitchen.

Executive chef Ian Davis, Band of Bohemia

"It's definitely hard to pick a favorite post-shift spot. There are so many places I love in the city. If I had to pick, it would be Victor Bar and Barrelhouse Flat. Both are low-lit cocktail bars that make you feel like a regular, even if you're not. They both serve great cocktails." Victor Bar, 4011 N. Damen Ave., www.thevictorbarchicago.com; Barrelhouse Flat, 2624 N. Lincoln Ave., www.barrelhouseflat.com

"When it comes to stocking Band of Bohemia's kitchen, I love working with young, up-and-coming farmers. I really enjoy working with Urban Produce Farms. They are hungry, adventurous, and hardworking." 444 W. Chicago Ave., www.urbanproducefarms.com

Chef-owner Mike Simmons, Cafe Marie Jeanne

"I like to go to Rootstock on a Monday night (Simmons is Rootstock's former chef). I can usually find (partner) Tonya (Pyatt) behind the bar. It's great to tuck in after a long week and drink a glass of wine or a beer that I've likely never had before that will be delicious, fun and thought-provoking. The food is always on point, and they serve it up until 1 a.m. I usually get to see a few Cafe Marie Jeanne regulars, so I can cut loose with them on the other side of the bar." 954 N. California Ave., www.rootstockbar.com

"When I'm in the mood for some killer beer, great music, Dungeons & Dragons vibes and the best Euro-style kebabs this side of the pond, I go to DMen Tap on Belmont by Elston. Demon wings, Depeche Mode and Jager-Club Mate equal good times. The staff is out-of-control nice and (co-owner) Shawn (Podgurski) makes the best memes." 2849 W. Belmont Ave., www.donermen.com

"If I can get up there fast enough (before it closes), I like to get a lamb rice bowl at the Biscuit Man at the Longroom, then I'll crush an awesome craft beer. (Chef) Zeeshan (Shah) is making really good food, maybe the best fries in Chicago, and all of that nice Indian spice goes great with a Zwicky." 1612 W. Irving Park Road, www.longroomchicago.com

Pastry chef Mari Katsumura, Gideon Sweet

"My favorite for days off or a date night off is Cafe Marie Jeanne. (Chef-owner) Mike Simmons caters to what chefs want to eat and does it so well! He also doesn't mind taking requests or making combinations on the fly. Thus the birth of the now-secret menu 'gonzo' sandwich that a colleague of mine created, caviar toast with brisket and uni roe." 1001 N. California Ave., www.cafe-marie-jeanne.com

"A guilty late-night pleasure has to be Red Hot Ranch, on Ashland. I always get a pound of shrimp with a side of cheese sauce and a strawberry shake. It is open until the early morning hours and really one of my favorite meals." 3057 N. Ashland Ave., (773) 661-9377