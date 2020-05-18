Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Late Dolphins coach Don Shula honored by U.S. Senate with congressional resolution

May 18, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Joe Cavaretta / South Florida Sun Sentinel

Senate resolution honored the life of Hall of Fame Dolphins coach Don Shula, who died May 4.