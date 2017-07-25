Las Vegas’ Fifth-Annual Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival Announces Culinary Lineup

For the past four years, Downtown Las Vegas has been hosting a three-day celebration of music, art, and food, and the Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival will be returning to the city for its fifth year from September 22 to 24. The lineup of participating restaurants has just been announced, and it looks pretty spectacular.

The festival will have four different “Culinary Villages,” with food vendors at each of its stages. During the festival, guests will be able to sample bites from dozens of local restaurants and food trucks, including 50 Shades of Green, Afters Ice Cream, B&B Ristorante, Bahama Buck’s, Belly Bombz, Bling Bling Dumpling, Boqueria Street, Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs, The Cookie Bar, Coolhaus, Cornish Pasty Company, Cousins Maine Lobster, Dirt Dog, Echo & Rig, Fist of Fusion Island Grill, FLEUR by Hubert Keller, Fuku Burger, Garden Grill, Grouchy John’s Coffee, Hamasaku, Hawaiian Honey Cones, The Hungry Royal, King’s Sausage, Kogi BBQ, Liam’s Roasted Corn, Little Fatty, Mad Dumplings, The Middle Feast Food Truck, Milk Box, Mr. Cooker, MTO Café, Nacho Daddy, Okamoto Kitchen, Oming’s Kitchen, Origin India, The Original Rolled Ice Cream, Other Mama, Pancho’s Kitchen, Picanha Steak Truck, Pig Pen Delicacy, Pop Up Pizza, Project Poke, QFS Tacos, Recess Italian Ices & Desserts, Rick Moonen’s RM Seafood, RX Boiler Room, Seoul Sausage Company, Starboard Tack, STK, Stripchezze Food Truck, Tacos & More, Truffles N Bacon Café, The Twisted Lemon, White Rabbit Food Truck, Wicked Maine Lobster, and Wildfin. Those with VIP, VVIP, and All-In passes will also have access to exclusive areas, events, and culinary offerings, and cocktail and mixology seminars will be open to everyone.

“This year, we are excited to welcome more than 40 unforgettable eateries to the festival footprint, offering cuisine from around the world,” Samantha Seier, the festival’s Culinary Program Manager, said in a release. “We expanded our culinary lineup to allow attendees to enjoy returning fan favorites as well as discover new vendors, offering playful twists on classic festival fare.”

Guests are more than welcome to just come for the food, but the music lineup is also pretty amazing; acts include Chance the Rapper, Muse, Gorillas, Lorde, Blink-182, Wiz Khalifa, MGMT, Cage the Elephant, Haim, 2 Chainz, Two Door Cinema Club, Pusha T, and Sean Paul. And the “Art” side of the festival will include murals, installations, and immersive environments throughout Downtown.

Tickets can be purchased here. Sounds like it’s going to be one heck of a weekend!