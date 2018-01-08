Las Vegas Capriotti’s Fans Rejoice – Bobbies Now Available Without Getting out of the Car

Capriotti’s Opens Tuesday Jan. 9 near Cheyenne and 215, Debuts Pick-Up Window

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand crafted sandwiches, will open its newest Las Vegas location near Cheyenne and the 215 Beltway Tuesday, January 9. Capriotti’s is continuing its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand shredding them every morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. The restaurant’s award-winning sandwiches include the acclaimed best-seller, The Bobbie, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and a touch of mayo on a freshly-made roll, among others.

The Cheyenne location will debut a drive-through pick-up window, a first for Capriotti’s restaurants. This feature will allow customers to place their orders online or on their mobile devices and have their orders ready at the window, all at the convenience of not leaving their vehicle.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by Michael Solomon, who owns an additional four Capriotti’s locations in the Las Vegas area. In addition to Capriotti’s, Solomon also runs other franchise concepts including a cookie franchise and his own fast-casual chicken restaurant.

“Having been with Capriotti’s since 2008, I’ve enjoyed seeing our loyal following base continue to grow throughout Vegas, as well as across the country,” said Solomon. “Although the brand is continuously developing, customers can always be guaranteed the high-quality and delicious sandwiches they know and love. I look forward to continuing to develop new Capriotti’s locations in the future.”

“We’re honored to have Michael with the brand for the past decade, and appreciate his continued commitment to growing with the company,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “The pick-up window is the perfect example of how Capriotti’s is staying true to our roots while constantly looking for innovations to wow our customers.”

Capriotti’s is located at 3355 Novat Street, Suite 150, Las Vegas, NV and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For additional information, please call 702-294-4447 or visit www.capriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Company

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning sandwich shop that remains true to its 40 year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti’s fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the “10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich” by USA Today and many “Best of” awards across the country. Capriotti’s cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 100 locations across the U.S. Capriotti’s signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

