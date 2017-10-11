Las Vegas Boulevard Confirmed for Big Whiskey’s First Nevada Location

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar is all-in on plans to open their first Las Vegas restaurant location in 2018; right in the heart of the entertainment district on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Anthony DePasquale, owner of Calant Capital and Big Whiskey’s Las Vegas franchise owner, has been working on securing this location since signing with the brand in June of this year. “The opportunity to be in such a high-profile area couldn’t be more exciting for us,” states DePasquale. “The name itself, ‘Big Whiskey’s’ lends itself to fit right in with the fun and energy of Vegas, and opening on the strip is the icing on the cake.”

Big Whiskey’s has a successful history of providing a fun bar atmosphere, energetic team, and quality menu of food and drinks. The brand’s image and product will be a great fit in Town Square Las Vegas, an open-air shopping and entertainment center located approximately two miles from the famous Luxor and Mandalay Bay hotels.

“Tony being able to secure this incredible location has really made this a surreal moment for our company,” states President of Big Whiskey’s Franchising, Austin Herschend. “We’re excited to put plans in motion for the restaurant buildout, targeting Summer 2018 for a grand opening.”

Big Whiskey’s Restaurant Franchising Growing Beyond the Midwest

The Las Vegas deal is one of two multi-unit franchise deals signed in 2017. In September of this year, Big Whiskey’s Franchising signed a two-store agreement for locations in Birmingham, Alabama. Site selection for the first Alabama location is currently underway.

Herschend continues, “We have consistently gained momentum throughout 2017 and are in a great position, primed for continued growth going into Q4 and 2018. Vegas and Alabama offer amazing potential for our brand and we have other great markets on the horizon.”

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar currently operates 6 locations in the Southwest Missouri area. The company opened its first two restaurant franchises in Bentonville, AR, and Kansas City, MO earlier this year. Additional franchise deals are currently pending in Arizona, Colorado, Florida, and Texas.

For more information, including available markets can be found at www.bigwhiskeysfranchise.com

Franchise Inquiries:

Dan Allen

417-863-2929

dallen@bigwhiskeys.com

www.bigwhiskeys.com

Media Contact:

Laura Head Elliott

Director of Marketing

417-869-2449

laura@bigwhiskeys.com