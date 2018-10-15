Las Olas Restaurant, Grille 401, Unveiling as Tuscan Prime

Fort Lauderdale, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Grille 401, a long-time, staple restaurant located on Las Olas Blvd. in the heart of downtown Fort Lauderdale, has announced they will soon undergo an extensive renovation and reopen as Tuscan Prime, an Italian Chophouse.

The project, headed by Michele DiMeo and Gennaro DiMeo of the MONTE Restaurant Development Group, is slated to begin on October 1, 2018 and is expected to open in spring 2019. With years of experience and a fleet of restaurants across two states, Michele and Gennaro set their sights on Florida for a fine dining, elevated, Italian Chophouse and Tuscan Prime was born.

The MONTE Restaurant Development Group manages fine dining concept, Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen in Annapolis, MD as well as fast casual brands Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. which combined have over 10 locations in Virginia and Maryland. Both fast casual brands are franchising with sights to expand across the Eastern Seaboard.

Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen made its debut in spring of 2008. Throughout the past 10 years, the restaurant has grown to become a staple in the Annapolis community, known for not only having the best authentic Tuscan Italian cuisine, but also for the most exquisite outdoor dining and wine menu in all of downtown. Carpaccio has been voted “Best Italian Food” by What’s Up Magazine for eight years running, and “Best Italian” by The Capital Gazette for the past nine years.

Tuscan Prime will take the authentic, award winning Italian cuisine that Carpaccio has perfected and marry it with prime steaks and chops and a masterfully crafted wine list. Tuscan Prime will bring a high-end Italian Chophouse dining experience to Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant is expected to open in spring 2019 near the corner of Las Olas Blvd and Federal Highway.

About MONTE Restaurant Development Group

The MONTE Restaurant Development Group began in 1997 in Severna Park, MD. Through years of research, learnings and continued success of owning and operating locations from fast casual to fine dining, the group has perfected and defined their fleet of restaurants which are still thriving today. The MONTE Restaurant Development Group manages Carpaccio Tuscan Kitchen, Squisito Pizza & Pasta, and Meatballs, Etc. with more than 10 locations across Maryland and Virginia. Their newest concept, Tuscan Prime, an Italian Chophouse, is set to open in spring of 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bringing them into their third state of expansion.

Media Contact:

MONTE Restaurant Development Group

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

info@monterdg.com

410-421-9555