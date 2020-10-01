Southington Public Schools
Large, but brief, power outage prompted closure of Southington schools: electricity restored

October 1, 2020
From www.courant.com
Christine Dempsey
All Southington schools are closed because of a large, but short-lived, power outage, police say.