LandShark Bar & Grill, a Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant, coming to Harborplace

Jimmy Buffett-themed restaurant LandShark Bar & Grill is set to move into Harborplace’s Light Street Pavilion in late 2019, according to the Baltimore Business Journal.

The Bar & Grill will take the place of It’Sugar, a specialty candy shop that moved back to the Pratt Street Pavilion in 2018.

The new restaurant space will include an outdoor patio and a view of the Inner Harbor walkway.

LandShark is a restaurant chain most notably affiliated with Margaritaville, the Jimmy Buffett-themed resort based in Orlando, Fla.

The announcement comes after news last week that Harborplace has been put into receivership.

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young has other ideas for the struggling seaside retail center. Last week, the mayor said in his weekly City Hall news briefing that he’d like to see tourist attraction “torn down and redone.”

Young added, “I would love to see it replaced.”

Construction has not yet begun on the new restaurant.