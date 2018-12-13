Landbirds serves up Asian lollipop wings in Logan Square

Eddie Lee has always been someone who travels for other people’s food. At his new lollipop chicken restaurant Landbirds, he hopes people will travel for his.

Landbirds replaced a Thai restaurant in Logan Square and opened the Friday before Thanksgiving. The shop is only cooking up a few quickie items — lollipop chicken wings, fried tofu and Spam fried rice — but its “liquid gold,” the shop’s sticky, sweet, savory and spicy sauce, takes hours to reduce and create.

“It’s what draws people back. Seeing the repeat customers in such a short amount of time speaks a lot about the product,” Lee said.

This isn’t Lee’s first foray into the restaurant business. He had an “old school European-style” bakery named Fire and Water Bakery that made baked goods for local restaurants. But the bakery was dependent on Peter Becker, his former baker, who left for the West Coast, so when Lee couldn’t find a replacement, Fire and Water Bakery closed.

Lee describes himself as someone who lives to eat. He remembers sneaking sashimi off plates meant for the adults at dinner parties, and driving to Chinatown and other parts of the city from the suburbs just to try different things. He associates certain memories with specific foods.

“It reminds me of good times and comfort, whether it’s like a home-cooked meal or visions of making dumplings with my family, or holidays, or guys I play late night basketball with,” Lee said. “All those things blend into one, including the taste and enjoyment of eating the food.”

Although a few Asian fried-chicken shops have opened in the last year, Lee said he chose to do lollipop chicken wings because he felt it was something that was lacking and the sauces were never quite right. He loved the chicken wings from Great Sea Chinese Restaurant, which he grew up eating, but he wanted to make them even better.

“I wasn’t really completely happy with a lot of the things that were being offered,” Lee said. “I was into crispy chicken basted with a wet sauce that I could spoon onto my rice and eat on different things.”

The jumbo chicken wings at Landbirds are coated with a combination of gluten-free starches and then coated in the special sauce, available as mild, medium and spicy tiger. If you’re not looking for chicken, tofu is similarly prepared. While the wings come with a side of rice, you can also opt for musubi fried rice, made with Spam, kimchi, rice and a drizzle of the house sauce. Lee said he’s thinking about adding shrimp to the menu as well.

He has an interesting lineup of drinks to pair with the food, from Mexican Coke, to Japanese Ramune, to Hainan coconut milk, to Korean drinks with flavors like Asian pear and grape.

“Being an Asian chicken restaurant, I think customers will find novelty in drinking things that they’ve never tried before,” he said.

Calbee honey butter chips, available as a side, aren’t made in the shop, but the Korean snack has a cultlike following overseas. In Korea and at Joong Boo Market, fans have been known to decimate store shelves when the sweet, buttery crisps are stocked — you can trade them online.

Word has spread that Lee is carrying the chips, he said, and people have already come into the store to buy bags and take selfies with them.

“We’ve been growing organically, and it’s really fun to watch,” Lee said. “We have no signage, but (customers) find their way in, and it’s especially cool to hear about them coming from Geneva or somewhere else that’s pretty far. ”

