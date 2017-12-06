Lakefront Restaurant at Theater on the Lake now open

Take in skyline views while enjoying Midwestern fare at The Lakefront Restaurant at the Theater on the Lake, which opened Nov. 20.

The much-anticipated waterfront building in Lincoln Park was built in 1920 but has recently undergone a $7 million restoration and redevelopment project.

Helmed by executive chef Cleetus Friedman (formerly of Fountainhead and City Provisions), the full-service tavern will seat 125, with many more on the outdoor patio — expect crowds come the warmer weather. Two event spaces between the restaurant and the theater will have moving walls to accommodate 900 to 1,500 people.

Friedman’s menu highlights traditional fare, like a slow-cooked brisket with braised greens, a cheeseburger with butter-griddled beef (which sounds suspiciously like a fancy butterburger, a la Culver’s?), fried chicken with apple sausage gravy, and a smoked Gouda and butterkase mac and cheese.

The restaurant will also have a cocktail menu, a wine list and craft beers, and is offering lunch and dinner daily with brunch Saturdays and Sundays.

2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, theateronthelake.com

gwong@chicagotribune.comTwitter @gracewong630







Correction: A previous headline mistakenly stated the restaurant opened today. It opened Nov. 20.

Take an early look at Theater on the Lake, a new waterfront sensation »