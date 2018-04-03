Lake Nona will get region's first Earth Fare this summer

Earth Fare will open its first store in Central Florida this summer in the Lake Nona District, the niche grocery store company announced Tuesday.

The new store is coming to Narcoosee and Tyson Roads to the Nona Place shopping center being developed by Blackfin Partners and North American Development Group. That project also includes a Pet Supermarket store.

Earth Fare is a specialty grocer based out of Asheville, South Carolina, specializing in organic and natural foods. All the company’s products are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats as well as artificial colors, preservatives and sweeteners.

The new store will feature a juice bar with smoothies, juice and coffee drinks, as well as prepared foods such as a salad bar, a pizza station and a sandwich counter.

Earth Fare is building another store at the Crescent Lucerne project south of downtown Orlando on Orange Avenue. It is slated to open in 2019.

With the opening Earth Fare joins a growing list of niche grocers building in the area, such as Lucky’s Market and Sprout’s, which are both building stores in Central Florida and trying to grab a share of the market from Publix and Walmart. There will be indoor and outdoor seating with free Wi-Fi.

