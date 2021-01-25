Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler at Walk-On’s Where Every Tuesday is Fat Tuesday

Award-winning restaurant celebrates Louisiana roots with $5 menu, available every Tuesday through the end of the year

Baton Rouge, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mardi Gras may be cancelled in New Orleans this year, but Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is keeping the good times rolling by hosting Fat Tuesday every Tuesday!

Starting Feb. 2 and continuing all year long, Walk-On’s will feature a special $5 menu on Tuesdays that’ll highlight these Mardi Gras classics:

Beignets – A Louisiana dessert staple that’s worth all the powdered sugar that will likely end up … everywhere.

– A Louisiana dessert staple that’s worth all the powdered sugar that will likely end up … everywhere. Boudin Balls – A spicy rice and pork blend fried and served with Dijon horseradish dipping sauce. Walk-On’s likes to call it, “Cajun Arincini.”

– A spicy rice and pork blend fried and served with Dijon horseradish dipping sauce. Walk-On’s likes to call it, “Cajun Arincini.” Bloody Mary – A Tito’s Vodka-heavy bloody mary with Zing Zang bloody mary mix, a Walk-On’s Creole Seasoning rim, olive, spicy green beans, and lemon and lime slices.

– A Tito’s Vodka-heavy bloody mary with Zing Zang bloody mary mix, a Walk-On’s Creole Seasoning rim, olive, spicy green beans, and lemon and lime slices. Mad Mary (available in select locations) – The signature bloody mary BUT with a Mad Garnish: cucumber slices, peppadew pepper, green beans, olive, bacon, lemon wheel and a signature Tabasco mini bottle stirrer.

(available in select locations) – The signature bloody mary BUT with a Mad Garnish: cucumber slices, peppadew pepper, green beans, olive, bacon, lemon wheel and a signature Tabasco mini bottle stirrer. Death Valley – A 16 oz. version of the signature drink named after the stadium that sits less than a mile from Walk-On’s original location in Baton Rouge. Svedka Vodka, Don Q Cristal Rum, triple sec, Razzmatazz, orange juice and pineapple juice.

To further pay tribute to its Louisiana roots, Walk-On’s will tell the story of one of these specialty items every quarter through the end of the year. Guests will get to learn the inspiration behind each item, in addition to why they are always a huge hit during Mardi Gras.

“The Creole State is unlike any other, and we are extremely proud of our Louisiana roots,” said CEO, Co-Owner and Founder Brandon Landry. “That’s why we love to share our culture with guests through the game-day atmosphere and signature Cajun cuisine. There’s nothing like Fat Tuesday in Louisiana. We can’t wait to bring that unique experience to life for our guests every week.”

The Taste of Louisiana isn’t the only way Walk-On’s is celebrating Fat Tuesday every Tuesday. Loyalty members that place online orders through the Walk-On’s App on Tuesdays will receive double points!

The safety and well-being of its guests and team members is and always will be a top priority for Walk-On’s. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, Walk-On’s has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

