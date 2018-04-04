Lagunitas IPA back for another season at Wrigley Field

Lagunitas was a late-season call-up to Wrigley Field in 2017.

This year, the brewery has earned a place in the starting rotation.

When the Cubs open their home season Monday, Lagunitas IPA will have more than 30 tap handles at Wrigley Field, according to multiple sources.

Whether Lagunitas would maintain a presence at the Cubs’ iconic ballpark was in doubt after surprisingly swiping 27 Goose Island tap handles just before the end of the 2017 regular season. But this year sources said Lagunitas’ Wrigley Field footprint will even grow a bit.

Wrigley Field has largely been locked down with Anheuser-Busch products in recent years, including IPA from the company’s lead craft beer brand, Chicago-based Goose Island. The Cubs and Anheuser-Busch entered into a multi-year marketing deal in 2013 that makes the global behemoth the exclusive beer sponsor at Wrigley Field.

While by law a marketing deal can’t equate to only pouring Anheuser-Busch products, Budweiser, Bud Light and Goose Island have typically dominated beer sales at the ballpark.

But just before the Cubs’ last home series of the 2017 season, the ballpark’s concession management partner, Levy Restaurants, ordered more than 100 kegs of Lagunitas IPA to hastily install on 27 taps. The beer replaced Goose Island’s 312 Urban Wheat Ale and Green Line Pale Ale.

Such a radical change to a ballpark’s food and drink lineup typically happens far more deliberately, and during the offseason.

In a statement at the time, Levy Restaurants said it had “looked at the opportunity to try something new at Wrigley Field for the playoffs. Using data and guest insights to determine what appeals most to Cubs fans, we identified Lagunitas as a key brand. We added Lagunitas to 27 taps at select locations at the ballpark.”

Sources not permitted to discuss the change publicly said Lagunitas will have a slightly expanded presence in 2018, with more than 30 taps at the ballpark.

Further information about this season’s beer menu at Wrigley Field wasn’t available.

Lagunitas is a brewery based in Chicago and Petaluma, Calif., that was fully acquired by Heineken last year.

Though Goose Island is based in Chicago, its IPA sold at Cubs games is made by Anheuser-Busch breweries in New York and Colorado. It was acquired by Anheuser-Busch’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, in 2011.

