Lager and Lederhosen: It's time for Oktoberfest!

Oktoberfest has begun its two-weekend bash at Bethlehem's SteelStacks. Here are five highlights of the German-themed event:

1 Hasselhoff-off

Prove you're just like actor David Hasselhoff, best known for his cheesy role on TV's "Baywatch." The costume and impersonation contest includes German karaoke and a slow-motion running competition (a la "Baywatch"). Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

2 Dachshund races

The running of the wiener dogs has been so popular that organizers added a third day. Come to watch or compete ($15 registration). 3-6 p.m. Oct. 8, 4:30-7 p.m. Oct. 14, 3-6 p.m. Oct. 15.

3 Hobby Horse Bonanza

It's a craze in Finland: Compete in equestrian events while "riding" a toy made up of a stick with the model of a horse head. Free. 8 p.m. Oct. 13.

4 Great Lakes Timber Show

Watch lumberjacks carve with chainsaws, throw axes, chop wood, roll logs in water, and more. 12:30 and 3 p.m. Oct. 7.

5 Four biergartens

Each tented beer area will offer music, dancers and a courtyard with games such as bean bags, water pong and masskrugstemmen (beer stein holding contest). Two tents sell Yuengling, one sells Sam Adams and Weyerbacher brews and the fourth offers European brands.

Info: SteelStacks.org

mike.hirsch@mcall.com

Twitter @MikeHirsch

610-820-6562