Lafayette-area SONIC Drive-Ins Bring Back ‘Ragin’ Cajun Cheeseburger’ 9th Straight Year

Lafayette, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The taste of Ragin’ Cajun football is back this fall at SONIC Drive-Ins. The Ragin’ Cajun Cheeseburger, featuring real Louisiana spices and an edible team logo, is available at all Lafayette-area SONIC locations.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette not only has a one-of-a-kind mascot. It also has a one-of-a-kind cheeseburger.

The Ragin’ Cajun burger is an authentic Cajun burger and is built with local ingredients, including Tabasco flavored mayonnaise, a packet of Tony Chachere’s spices, fried onion strings, spicy pepper jack cheese, grilled onions and a 100% pure beef patty.

“Tony Chachere’s is excited to be partnering up with Sonic once again to bring back the Ragin’ Cajun Burger! There’s no place like home, and no taste like home,” says Celeste Chachere, director of marketing.

“We’re excited to see the Sonic Ragin’ Cajun Burger back on the menu,” said Stephen Romero, McIlhenny Company U.S. Domestic Sales. “We’re pleased to partner with Sonic once again to showcase our local Louisiana culture in this one-of-a-kind burger.”

Based in Lafayette, Kergan Bros. Inc. owns and operates 58 SONIC drive-ins in south and central Louisiana. The Ragin’ Cajun Cheeseburger is available starting Sept. 14 at locations in the Lafayette area. “This has been a great partnership among some of Louisiana’s best food brands, so I’m not surprised it’s one of our most popular products,” says Kergan Bros. President Gary Wilkerson. “And that’s good, because in Lafayette, if you put the word ‘Cajun’ on food, it better be the real thing.”

The Ragin’ Cajun cheeseburger has the unique edible logo, which has been featured in publications such as USA Today, Nation’s Restaurant News, ESPN, CBS, NBC, Sports Illustrated and newspapers nationwide. It is the only such logo in college athletics.

About Kergan Bros. Sonic

Based in Lafayette, Louisiana, Kergan Bros. Sonic is the state’s largest Sonic Drive-In franchise, with 58 restaurants in south and central Louisiana. CEO Ted Kergan founded the company in 1977. He received Sonic’s Troy Smith Award for lifetime achievement and serves on the company’s executive franchise advisory committee.

About SONIC, America’s Drive-In

SONIC®, America’s Drive-In®, is the nation’s largest drive-in restaurant chain with over 3,000 locations serving approximately 3 million customers every day.

