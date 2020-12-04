Lack of substitute teachers reaches crisis levels

In the wake of the pandemic, a shortage of substitute teachers across suburban Chicago has reached a crisis level at many school districts, where the roster of retired teachers and other part-time workers who are certified by the state to fill in when classroom teachers are absent has dwindled exponentially at a time of unprecedented demand for their services. Now, as the number of teachers needing to quarantine continues to spike, some districts are stepping up their substitute recruitment efforts, while others are concluding that remote learning with all its flaws is perhaps the best option, at least until early 2021.