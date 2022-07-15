Labels and Printing Solutions Giant Dot It Launches New 123,000+ sq. ft. Facility

Fort Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Custom food safety products and printing solutions manufacturer Dot It launched its 123,000+ sq. ft. facility in Fort Worth, Texas, with labels, smallwares, packaging, first aid, safety and sanitation supplies, food safety training, and print fulfillment on offer.

The Fort Worth Chamber presided over the ribbon-cutting during the official opening ceremony, paving the way for the open house, live music, refreshments, and facility tours.

Considering the print label market is expected to grow 4.2% from 2021 through 2026, Dot It responded by opening this facility, one of the biggest production and warehousing of its kind in Fort Worth, Texas.

Shoppers can expect one of the broadest range of restaurant & hotel printing supplies of any store nationwide, especially flexographic and digital production material and finishing equipment for every manner of print fulfillment.

All the products are neatly arranged in tall racking systems for warehouses and distribution, in thousands of bin locations, and managed by automated processes. Shoppers can expect some of our hottest selling products, such as:

Labels

Smallwares

Packaging

First aid

Safety and sanitation supplies

Food safety training

Print fulfillment

Dot It provides comprehensive fulfillment printing solutions to all companies, whatever their size or order quantity. Our solutions include sourcing, kitting, printing, warehousing and distribution, and order processing. Dot It can even customize orders to fit brand needs.

Online shoppers can use Dot It’s online automation, to track or receive notifications of the entire process from order processing to delivery.

It is an exciting time for Dot It to open this 123,000+ sq. ft. food labeling and sanitation supplies facility to Texans.

For any queries related to this news release, please direct them to csr@dotit.com .

About Dot It

Dot It is a leading single-source branding company specializing in food safety products and print solutions. The company offers wide-ranging fulfillment solutions like printing, kitting, sourcing, order processing, distribution, and warehousing for developing brands aiming to maintain brand consistency and streamline their supply chain.

Dot It’s line of product solutions include packaging, smallwares, labels, first aid, food safety training, safety & sanitation supplies, and print fulfillment. Our customers can customize all product solutions to fit their individual brand needs. Dot It’s customers can utilize the integrated Branded Web Portal, so they can effortlessly manage their print and product orders from a single source.

We at Dot It pride ourselves on helping our customers achieve their vision and overcome challenges using innovative solutions that streamline operations. Visit Dot It online at www.dotit.com .

The post Labels and Printing Solutions Giant Dot It Launches New 123,000+ sq. ft. Facility first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.