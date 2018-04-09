La Tolteca building in Canton on the market

The building that houses La Tolteca in Canton is on the market.

2324 Boston St. is listed for $3.15 million, according to Loopnet. The 12,750-square-foot space is also available for rent at $20 per square foot, according to the real estate website.

Broker BCV Commercial Realty confirmed both options are possibilities for potential buyers or tenants.

La Tolteca opened in 2015 in Canton serving Mexican eats and drinks. It’s unclear whether the restaurant has closed; calls and emails to La Tolteca were not immediately returned Monday.

The local chain also has locations in Bel Air, Cockeysville, Aberdeen, Joppa and Salisbury.

