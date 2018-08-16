L.A. Times to honor Jonathan Gold with special tributes at its Taste food festival

The Los Angeles Times will honor late restaurant critic Jonathan Gold with several tributes at its upcoming Taste food festival during Labor Day weekend.

Held annually over three nights at the Paramount Pictures lot in Hollywood, the Taste was previously co-hosted by Gold, who died July 21 of pancreatic cancer.

At this year’s event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 31, attendees can take photos in front of a silhouette of Gold at Cafe L.A. Times. There will also be a light installation displaying his Five Rules for Dining in Los Angeles (“One: If the restaurant you have been directed to lies between the 7-Eleven and the dry cleaners in a dusty strip mall, then you’re probably at the right place.”)

Many participating restaurants, including Faith & Flower, Pacific Dining Car, Herringbone and Chiguacle Sabor Ancestral de Mexico, will honor Gold at the Taste with special dishes inspired by him.

Remembrances and tributes to Gold have been appearing all over the L.A. area in recent weeks. Several landmarks and buildings lit up in gold lights on July 28, what would have been his 58th birthday. Guerrilla Tacos unveiled a silhouette of Gold in its new Arts District restaurant. Baco Mercat made hand-dyed T-shirts, with all proceeds donated to Gold’s family. And there’s a new street art mural at Pico Boulevard and South Barrington Avenue in West L.A.

A separate event dedicated solely to Gold is being planned for Sunday, Aug. 26, in downtown L.A. More details on that gathering will be announced soon.

