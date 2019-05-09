La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar’s 2nd Location Opens in Houston

The second location of popular seafood and oyster bar—La Marisquera Ostioneria— opens on Sam Houston Parkway in Houston.

Houston, TX (RestaurantNews.com) There’s a common Spanish phrase that states, “El camarón que se duerme se lo lleva la corriente!” Meaning, the shrimp that falls asleep is carried away by the current. Don’t be that person—sail away to the hottest new seafood and oyster restaurant in Houston.

La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar opened their first location earlier this year in Conroe, as the fourth restaurant concept created by the Cabrera family— the original founders of family-owned Los Cucos Mexican Cafe. La Marisquera Ostioneria’s Conroe location quickly became a popular seafood staple in the community, allowing them to expand into Houston just a few short months later. The eatery offers a variety of fresh seafood, including ceviche, grilled fish platters, aguachiles, shrimp, octupus, oysters and other traditional seafood dishes you’re sure to love.

The new Houston location of La Marisquera Ostioneria is located on the Heron Lakes Golf Course, off of Beltway 8 and 249, across from the Sam Houston Raceway. This location offers scenic views, an extensive happy hour menu, 20+ televisions for sporting events, and will even serve a slimed down menu to golfers on the course.

This family-owned Mexican Seafood restaurant offers fresh seafood plates, along with traditional Los Cucos dishes such as fajitas. La Marisquera Ostioneria is similar to Vida Mariscos, another Los Cucos concept that opened in 2013.

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, a Houston-based chain, began with their Clay Road location in 1991. Since then, the company has expanded its brand to four different concepts over twenty-five locations nationwide in Texas, Las Vegas, and Utah. Their restaurants feature not only Los Cucos’s traditional Mexican cuisine, but Tex-Mex, Brazilian and Seafood as well.

Owner Sergio Cabrera Jr. is excited about the growth of the Los Cucos brand, and looks forward to expanding the fresh seafood concept of La Marisquera Ostioneria. He said, “We were pleased with how popular our Conroe location became so quickly. We knew we just had to bring the delicious and fresh seafood to our loyal customers

in Houston.” Cabrera Jr. also mentioned that because the concept has been popular since the first location’s opening in February, there will likely be more locations coming in 2019.

La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar is located at 7900 Sam Houston Parkway W in Houston. Hours of operation are 11AM-10PM Sunday through Thursday and 11AM -11PM Friday and Saturday. They currently offer dine-in and to-go, but plan to have catering options available soon. To learn more about the restaurant, visit www.lamarisqueraseafood.com or call (832) 869-4131.

About La Marisquera Seafood and Oyster Bar

La Marisquera Seafood and Oyster Bar is the newest restaurant concept in the Los Cucos brand. They serve a variety of fresh seafood dishes—including crawfish, shrimp, speciality seafood plates, oysters and more. The eatery has two locations in Conroe, TX and Houston, TX. To learn more, visit www.lamarisqueraseafood.com .

About Los Cucos

Since 1991, Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has served authentic Mexican cuisine and popular dishes in a fun environment. Founded by brothers Sergio and Manuel Cabrera in Houston, Texas, Los Cucos now has more than 25 locations in Texas, Utah and Nevada. For more information, visit www.loscucos.com .

