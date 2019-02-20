Los Cucos Mexican Cafe—located at 2050 I-45 N—rebrands to offer fresh, authentic seafood dishes to the local community

Conroe, TX (RestaurantNews.com) There’s a common phrase in Mexico that states, “El camarón que se duerme se lo lleva la corriente!” Meaning, the shrimp that falls asleep is carried away by the current. Don’t be that person—sail away to the hottest new seafood and oyster bar in the Houston-Conroe Area.

La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar opens in Conroe, as the fourth restaurant concept created by Los Cucos Mexican Cafe. The eatery offers a variety of fresh seafood, including ceviche, grilled fish platters, aguachiles, shrimp any style and more, and is the first La Marisquera Ostioneria in the Los Cucos brand.

La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar opened Wednesday, February 13th, 2019. This family-owned traditional Mexican Seafood restaurant offers traditional soups, tacos, mixed plates, habanero and octopus tostadas, Sinaloan-style govenador tacos, fried tilapia, fried snapper, along with traditional Los Cucos dishes such as fajitas. La Marisquera Ostioneria is similar to Vida Mariscos, another Los Cucos concept that opened in 2013.

Los Cucos Mexican Cafe, a Houston-based chain, began with their Clay Road location in 1991. Since then, the company has expanded its brand to four different concepts over twenty-five locations nationwide in Texas, Las Vegas, and Utah. Their restaurants feature not only Los Cucos’s traditional Mexican cuisine, but Tex-Mex, Brazilian and Seafood as well. La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar will be the first seafood and oyster bar concept.

Owner Sergio Cabrera Jr. is excited about the growth of the Los Cucos brand, and looks forward to the fresh seafood concept of La Marisquera Ostioneria. He said, “The Conroe restaurant’s menu will feature a variety of fresh seafood specialty dishes, including an oyster bar, along with several others including crawfish, ceviche, boiled and fried shrimp. The restaurant won’t forget where it came from, and will still offer customers traditional Los Cucos dishes, such as fajitas.”

La Marisquera Ostioneria Seafood and Oyster Bar is located at 2050 I-45 N, Conroe and 336. Hours of operation are 11AM-10PM Monday and Tuesday, 11AM-11PM Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11AM to 1 PM on Friday, and 11AM to 2 AM on Saturday. They currently offer dine-in and to-go, but plan to have catering options available soon. To learn more about the restaurant, visit www.lamarisqueraseafood.com or call (936) 760-6746.

About La Marisquera Seafood and Oyster Bar

La Marisquera Seafood and Oyster Bar is the newest restaurant concept in the Los Cucos brand. They serve a variety of fresh seafood dishes—including crawfish, shrimp, speciality seafood plates, oysters and more. The eatery is located in Conroe, TX. To learn more, visit www.lamarisqueraseafood.com .

About Los Cucos

Since 1991, Los Cucos Mexican Cafe has served authentic Mexican cuisine and popular dishes in a fun environment. Founded by brothers Sergio and Manuel Cabrera in Houston, Texas, Los Cucos now has more than 25 locations in Texas, Utah and Nevada. For more information, visit www.loscucos.com .

Contact:

Clarence Estes

713-880-3387

ce@yousquaredmedia.com