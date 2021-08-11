la Madeleine Opens First Round of Express Locations in Walmart

Popular French neighborhood bakery and café debuted its new prototype in Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) la Madeleine French Bakery & Café fans can now find their France in select Walmart locations throughout North Texas!

In April, the popular French neighborhood bakery and café announced that it will be sharing its joie de vivre (joy of living) through its innovative new Express model and partnership with Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. Following the plan to initially open 10 Express cafés in Walmart stores throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, la Madeleine rolled out its first round of locations in Cleburne, Garland and Rowlett over the past six weeks.

“It’s been really exciting to see our partnership with Walmart come to life,” said la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur. “Walmart offers a unique food service experience for its shoppers, and we’re proud to be a part of it by serving our fresh, French cuisine to customers looking to either sit and sip during a shopping break or purchase a signature menu item on their way out.”

la Madeleine’s Express locations vary in size in each Walmart, ranging from 980 to 2,209 square-feet, but all cafés offer the same convenient grab ‘n go experience as well as an option to relax and dine-in.

The menu features signature offerings like la Madeleine’s Chicken Caesar Salad and Tomato Basil Soup, as well as some new items, like pizzas, that have been created specifically for its Express locations. In addition, each café has a small retail area where guests can purchase some of their favorite menu items and discover new offerings, such as soups, jams and sauces.

In the middle of a busy life, la Madeleine is a little piece of France you can call your own.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. La Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise . La Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

The post la Madeleine Opens First Round of Express Locations in Walmart first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.