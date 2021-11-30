la Madeleine Makes Spirits Bright with Seasonal French Treats

Buch de Noel, Gingerbread Crème Brûlée Tart, Peppermint Mocha and more now available at popular French neighborhood café

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and la Madeleine French Café is spreading its joie de vivre (joy of living) this holiday season with the debut of festive new offerings!

The popular French café is offering festive sweet treats and sips for a limited time. Guests can grab a Peppermint Mocha to-go while holiday shopping or cozy up in the café with freshly baked holiday desserts. la Madeleine’s holiday lineup includes Gingerbread Crème Brûlée Tarts, Christmas Tree Linzer Cookies and assorted Holiday Iced Cookies.

To add to the excitement, la Madeleine is bringing back a time-honored French holiday favorite – the Buche de Noel cake, a traditional chocolate and vanilla yule log that originated in the 19th century!

“We’re proud to share more French favorites with our guests this holiday season,” said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Fox. “Whether you’re out checking things off your holiday to-do list or taking a break from the holiday bustle, la Madeleine’s festive, fresh bakery items are sure to make your holidays merrier… Or at least more delicious!”

To learn more about la Madeleine, visit lamadeleine.com .

In the middle of a busy life, la Madeleine is a little piece of France you can call your own.

About la Madeleine French Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. la Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise . La Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

