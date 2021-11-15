la Madeleine Expands Delivery of Signature French Recipes

Popular French neighborhood café to begin shipping fan-favorite products to the contiguous U.S.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) la Madeleine French Café is making it easier for fans across the nation to have a taste of France delivered straight to their doorstep with just the click of a button!

Starting today, the popular French bakery is now shipping its beloved retail products – including famous menu items like its jarred soups, salad dressings, spices, signature fruit spreads and variety of chocolate ganache flavors – to homes across the country.

The full French market product lineup* is available at lamadeleine.com and features some of the newest offerings like Raspberry Chocolate Ganache, Spicy Tomato Kale Soup and a French Apple Chutney.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to make it easier for current and potential new guests to enjoy our exclusive brand product, even if they’re not directly in a city with a la Madeleine café,” said Vice President, Manufacturing and Purchasing Mike Cobern. “We have guests all over the world asking for our products and this is our first step to making them directly available. We can’t wait to grow our fan base as we continue to increase our brand awareness across the country.”

To view la Madeleine’s retail products or to place an order, visit retail.lamadeleine.com .

*Not all la Madeleine French market retail products are available for delivery.

In the middle of a busy life, la Madeleine is a little piece of France you can call your own.

About la Madeleine French Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. la Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise . la Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

