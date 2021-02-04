La Madeleine Celebrates Grand Opening of New Prototype in Addison

Popular French neighborhood bakery set to open updated design and drive-thru on Feb. 8

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) La Madeleine French Bakery & Café is set to start sharing the joie de vivre (joy of living) and its renowned French comfort food with more North Texans when the neighborhood bakery makes its highly anticipated return to Addison on Monday, Feb. 8.

Located at 15125 Montfort Drive, the new restaurant will showcase the brand’s all-new prototype, including la Madeleine’s first-ever drive-thru and a featured scratch-bread baking experience.

Guests can enjoy a daily French escape when they enter the new neighborhood bakery. In addition to a bright and airy interior, the 4,180-square-foot Montfort location will feature cozy indoor seating and a charming, covered patio that offers outdoor dining options.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open and introduce guests to an enhanced la Madeleine experience, including our first drive-thru!” said la Madeleine CEO Lionel Ladouceur. “We encourage guests to choose the dining experience that suits them. And with our new restaurant design and expanded menu offerings, guests have even more opportunities to find their France at la Madeleine.”

Along with la Madeleine’s signature classics, the Montfort location’s menu will feature new, fresh-made salades, sandwiches, healthy snacks, indulgent desserts, a broad selection of premium and house wine, and grab ‘n go selections like charcuterie and a keto-friendly sampler box. Some of the new offerings will include: Charcuterie Sandwich, Nutella® Croissant Muffin and Tuna Nicoise Salad.

In addition, the new neighborhood bakery will have an expanded coffee and espresso program that will include everything from frappés to seasonal beverages like a honey lavender latte. And to round out the French bakery experience, guests will be able to watch the la Madeleine team members mix, shape and bake fresh bread from start to finish!

“Our new Addison Market and Bakery combines la Madeleine’s renowned ambiance as an unhurried French retreat with the convenience of a grab ‘n go concept,” said Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Fox. “We also added the drive-thru to this location, so it truly caters to everyone, whether they’re looking to get something quick or relax in a cozy, safe environment. We look forward to opening and serving the community next week!”

The health and safety of its guests and team members is la Madeleine’s utmost priority. The neighborhood bakery has implemented sanitization standards and processes at all of its locations, while adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines. To learn more about the extra precautions la Madeleine is taking to deliver the safest experience possible to guests and team members, visit lamadeleine.com/health-and-safety .

La Madeleine’s Montfort location will serve guests through grab ‘n go, dine-in, convenient curbside or drive-thru pick-up every day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In the middle of a busy life, la Madeleine is a little piece of France you can call your own.

About la Madeleine French Bakery & Café

French-founded and French-owned since 1983, la Madeleine French Bakery & Café is a convenient daily escape for guests. Serving breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, the menu is rooted in approachable French cuisine using simple, fresh ingredients and time-honored recipes featuring soups, salads, sandwiches, entrées, pastas, handmade French patisserie and more. Walking into la Madeleine, guests are transported to France with a traditional French bakery display and a space to call your own. In 2019, la Madeleine ranked as the #2 Baked Goods Franchise by Entrepreneur, and Sandelman ranked the company #1 for Availability of Indulgent Items, #2 Sandwich Chain, and #3 for Attractive and Inviting Restaurants. La Madeleine was also just ranked one of the Top Franchisees of 2021 by Entrepreneur. To learn more about la Madeleine’s franchise opportunities, visit lamadeleine.com/franchise . La Madeleine operates more than 86 corporate and franchise bakeries in nine states, and is owned by Rennes, France-based Groupe Le Duff, which was founded by Louis Le Duff in 1976. For more information, visit lamadeleine.com and follow la Madeleine on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

The post La Madeleine Celebrates Grand Opening of New Prototype in Addison first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.