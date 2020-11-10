Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother didn’t know what he was doing on night of fatal Kenosha protest shootings

November 10, 2020 | 6:00am
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Dan Hinkel, Stacy St. Clair
Stacey Wescott / Chicago Tribune

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother didn’t know what he was doing on night of fatal Kenosha protest shootings