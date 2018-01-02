Kutztown's Frying Dutchmen vs. Duck Donuts: Which has the better doughnut?

We are blessed with amazing doughnut choices here in the Lehigh Valley.

The latest on the scene, Duck Donuts, opened its first Valley location in South Whitehall Township. Duck Donuts offers a fun concept: made-to-order doughnuts.

But there’s another place — the Frying Dutchman in downtown Kutztown — that’s been doing doughnuts the same way for years.

I took on the arduous task of trying both places for a comparison. I brought a dozen doughnuts from each place back to the Morning Call newsroom.

Here are our findings:

Frying Dutchman

What I found: This little shop on Kutztown’s Main Street is charming, a cozy space to enjoy a doughnut (or two, or three) with a cup of coffee or hot tea. Plus it’s downtown Kutztown. If you haven’t been there to visit, you should. It has a lovely little Main Street shopping district.

How it works: You tell owner Doug Sternberger, or an employee, how many doughnuts you’re planning to buy. He can get the process started as you decide your combinations and flavors. The doughnuts are made right as you stand there. The base doughnut is always a vanilla cake doughnut.

You then choose the toppings and glazes that adorn your freshly fried doughnut. Glazes include chocolate, vanilla, caramel, marshmallow, maple and honey while toppings include chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, toasted coconut, rainbow sprinkles and chocolate cookie crumbs.

You can also get a dusting of cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. If the combinations are all too overwhelming, the shop has a menu of about 40 doughnut combinations.

What we had: I asked Sternberger to hook me up with a dozen of his best-sellers. We had chocolately, peanut buttery and minty combinations to satisfy all the tastes in the Morning Call newsroom.

What we liked: The peanut butter and jelly doughnut is as pretty as it is delicious. It features strawberry glaze and a hardy topping of peanut butter chips. Doughnuts are supposed to be fun and the peanut butter and jelly doughnut fits that bill. We also loved the French toast, which features maple glaze and cinnamon sugar, and the Death by Chocolate, which had chocolate chips, chocolate glaze and chocolate drizzle. Take away the blanket of sweet toppings and glazes and you still have a delicious doughnut base. It’s not too heavy or dry and appropriately sized.

Food for thought: Because the doughnuts are being freshly prepared, you have to allow more time than if you stop at a shop that sells pre-made doughnuts. Figure on like 15-20 minutes wait time. (You can also phone in your order.)

Overall impression: Totally worth it. If Kutztown is a bit of a drive from where you live, make a morning of it. You can sit and enjoy your treats and walk along Main Street to burn it off after.

Cost: 95 cents for one doughnut, $11 for a dozen.

Address: 234 W. Main St., Kutztown

Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; closed Monday

Info: 484-661-6454

Duck Donuts

What I found: The shop is based in a free-standing building next to the Tilghman Square 8 movie theater in South Whitehall. (It’s not in the strip mall at Tilghman Square. I made that mistake when I was looking for it.)

How it works: You go in and look over your options. Like The Frying Dutchman, Duck Donuts starts with one doughnut base, which is always vanilla cake (which has a denser texture than Frying Dutchman). Then you choose your frosting, toppings and drizzle in a variety of flavors. If all of that is too overwhelming you can do what I did and buy a dozen of their signature doughnuts, which gives you a full range of their flavors.

What we had: The signature dozen is an excellent way to get an idea of what Duck Donuts has to offer. In that dozen are flavors such as: Blueberry Pancake, (blueberry icing, maple drizzle and powdered sugar); the Boardwalk (glazed with Oreo crumbles, vanilla drizzle, and powdered sugar); coconut island bliss (chocolate icing, peanuts, and shredded coconut); and Peanut Butter Paradise (peanut butter Icing with chocolate drizzle).

What we liked: Our two favorite flavors, by a landslide, were Bacon in the Sun (maple icing, chopped bacon, with caramel drizzle) and French toast (maple icing with cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar). Of course the common ingredient in these two doughnuts is the maple icing, which is fabulous. Bacon in the Sun’s bacon pieces were the perfect size and texture. If you are only going to try one doughnut, make it one of these two.

Food for thought: Just like with the Frying Dutchman, the doughnuts are made to order so you need to allow time. (About 15 minutes but it could be longer if there’s a line since it’s a new place.)

Address: 4608 D Broadway Road, South Whitehall Township (in Tilghman Square shopping center near the movie theater)

Hours: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday; 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday

Cost: $1.40 for one doughnut, and up to $21 for 18.

Info: www.duckdonuts.com

Worth noting for both shops

Neither shop offers variations on the base doughnut. So if you want chocolate cake or blueberry doughnuts, you’ll have to try somewhere else. There are also no filled doughnuts so if you’re a Boston cream fan like me, again you’ll have to get your fix elsewhere.

Who does it better?

Atmosphere: This depends on what you are looking for. If you’re out to just pick up some fun doughnuts, either is good. (Bring in a dozen to work and you’ll be the office hero.) If you’re looking for a charming place to stop, sit down and have a doughnut and coffee, the Frying Dutchman is the winner. Duck Donuts doesn’t have enough space or the warm atmosphere like the Frying Dutchman for those seeking to sit and enjoy.

Options: This is a draw. Both shops offer a bewildering array of toppings, glazes and drizzles. You’d definitely find a combination to satisfy your sweet tooth at either.

Flavor: We’re giving the edge to the Frying Dutchman. The doughnut base itself is lighter and more flavorful.

