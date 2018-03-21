Kutztown area's Setter Ridge Vineyards, formerly Blair Vineyards, hosting brand launch party

Help Setter Ridge Vineyards near Kutztown celebrate its new brand with a launch party, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14 and 15.

The winery, at 99 Dietrich Valley Road in Greenwich Township, in September announced its intention of changing its name from Blair Vineyards as it prepares to expand outside of Pennsylvania.

The family-owned business had operated under the Blair name since receiving its commercial winemaking license in 2003.

“We want to get into more retail locations outside of the state,” manager Missy Wilson said. “So, we decided to do a name change because there are a couple other wineries out there that have a similar name to [Blair] and we didn’t want any brand confusion.”

Wilson is a part owner of the business along with her parents, Richard and Carol Blair, and her four siblings: Anne Marie, Becca, Brian and Joshua Blair.

The family decided to rename the winery Setter Ridge because English setters have been an “integral part” of the family for generations, Wilson said.

“My grandfather started with [English setters] and my dad currently has two,” Wilson said. “We grew up with them and I currently have one. My sister has three. So, it’s the breed that encompasses what we are about. They are great family-friendly dogs and it’s great that we can take that part about what we love about our family and put it on a bottle.”

The winery, open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, was originally located in Rockland Township. In 2010, the family moved the tasting room and operations to a new state-of-the-art building in Greenwich Township.

A gravity flow winery was built to take advantage of the south facing slopes on the 35-acre property. Currently, a variety of grapes — from riesling and chardonnay to pinot noir and syrah — are planted on 20 acres.

During the launch party weekend, customers will be able to check out Setter Ridge’s new logo on glassware, wine bottles, T-shirts and more.

The festivities will include free 15-minute winery tours (11:30 a.m. both days), live music (Grateful Dead tribute band Good Lovin’ Jam Band on Saturday and RK3, focusing on popular songs from the 1960s through today, on Sunday) and pastas, pizzas and other “old world Italian cuisine” from Garofalo’s Calabria food truck, which will arrive at noon both days.

For the wine lovers on a budget, several promotions will kick off April 14, including a three-pack of gewurztraminer, chardonnay and Wedding Cuvee (a Bordeaux-style blend of merlot, cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon) for $36 (over a 35 percent discount).

Additionally, the first 200 people with a wine purchase each day will receive a complimentary Setter Ridge stemless wine glass and any wine with a Blair Vineyards label will be 20 percent off starting April 14 and continuing through the end of the month.

Another highlight of the launch party will be visits from Above & Beyond English Setter Rescue League, a local English setter rescue group that will be onsite with information about fostering or adopting English setters.

Festivities both days will take place on the winery’s 100-person covered patio, which has removable sides, and a large heated tent, Wilson said.

In addition to wine by the glass and bottle, other beverages such as soda, water, wine slushies and beer from Saucony Creek Brewing Co. in Maxatawny Township will be available for purchase. No outside alcoholic beverages are permitted on site.

Setter Ridge Vineyards is pet-friendly and Wilson regularly brings her English setter, Jager, to work with her. All pets must be leashed and supervised at all times.

