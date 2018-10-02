Kurah Mediterranean Celebrates 5th Year Anniversary with Weekend Extravaganza

Chicago, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Kurah Mediterranean located at 1355 South Michigan Avenue, will celebrate the restaurant’s 5th Anniversary from October 19th-21st, 2018 with a 5th Anniversary Weekend Extravaganza.

Celebrations will include live music and entertainment with an extended happy hour on Friday the 19th, the following day the restaurant will host a 3pm wine tasting and after party at Kurah’s Private Event Space on Saturday the 20th and will close out the celebratory weekend with Sunday Brunch Specials on the 21st.

Kurah Mediterranean was founded in 2013 and is now a staple within the South Loop neighborhood of Chicago. Over the last five years, Kurah has established themselves as one of the best Mediterranean restaurants in the city with numerous awards, including winning the prestigious Michelin Bib Gourmand award two years in a row.

Kurah Mediterranean’s extensive menu features halal meats and specialty vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes. The full-service Mediterranean restaurant uses only the freshest and finest ingredients to create authentic and delicious Mediterranean cuisine.

On Friday, diners can choose from starters such as Falafel, Bacon Wrapped Dates, Hummus, Baba Ganoush and more, all while enjoying live music, entertainment, and $5 special Lagunitas and select wines all weekend. On Saturday, at 3pm a wine tasting will be offered to those who register through the following link at www.wine-crawl.com.

An after party is to follow on the evening of Saturday the 20th, at 10pm until Midnight at Kurah’s new Private Event Space with a DJ, dancing, small bites, birthday desserts, beer and wine. The final event of the celebratory weekend will be a Sunday Brunch Bash featuring specials and bottomless Mimosas & Bloody Mary’s until 3pm.

Kurah Mediterranean’s full menu will also be available during the anniversary celebration, according to Christopher Kimpel, managing partner of Kurah Mediterranean.

Kimpel explains, “We want to celebrate Kurah’s successes during the past 5 years and invite our friends, neighbors and regulars to join us,” Kimpel said. “Their support is really what has allowed us to accomplish this milestone and we want to take this opportunity to thank the community who has given so much to us.”

Kurah’s beautiful Mediterranean ambiance can be enjoyed in the main dining room, on the second-floor mezzanine, in the private dining areas, at the full-service bar and on the patio. Kurah Mediterranean’s private dining options can accommodate private parties of 8 to large events of 100, and the second-floor mezzanine accommodates seating for 25 on one table or 30 for a standing reception. Kurah Mediterranean is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and Saturday and Sunday for Brunch from 9am-3pm. For more information and reservations, call (312) 624-8611 or visit www.kurahchicago.com.

Media Contact:

Christopher Kimpel

chris@kurahchicago.com

www.kurahchicago.com

facebook.com/kurahchicago

@kurahchicago on Twitter and Instagram