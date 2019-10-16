Krystal Wins ATD Best Award for Success Through Talent Development

Global organization recognizes Krystal for enterprise-wide human resources initiative

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The Krystal Company has received international recognition for its best-in-class practices from the Association for Talent Development (ATD), the professional membership organization supporting those who advance the knowledge and skills of employees worldwide. Krystal was one of 59 recipients of the 2019 ATD BEST Award presented on Oct. 3 at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The ATD BEST Award recognizes organizations that demonstrate success through talent development.

“Our people are the key to our success,” said Catherine Jefferson, people and culture leader for Krystal. “Krystal is committed to investing in the growth and development of our employees, and this award is validation of these efforts.”

ATD received entries for the BEST Award from 142 organizations including Krystal, which submitted quantitative and qualitative information about its talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprised of experts in the field.

As a result of its talent strategy, Krystal improved employee retention, bucking an industry turnover trend, while driving third-party delivery transactions with targeted training and support. Another benchmark talent development initiative for the brand was improving its core product, the original Krystal burger, which accounts for 70 percent of non-breakfast sales. Krystal’s “Care for the Square” program implemented new processes and procedures that improved the taste of Krystal burgers and fries. Krystal’s underlying business strategy is to “Square UP Results.”

The South’s oldest fast-food brand, Krystal was recently selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List.

