Krystal Welcomes Kaitlin Stoehr as New Director of Marketing

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Krystal Restaurants LLC, recently announced the appointment of Kaitlin Stoehr as Director of Marketing. The Georgia State University graduate will oversee planning out the marketing calendar and product innovation for the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Stoehr will be reporting directly to Alice Crowder, Krystal’s new Chief Marketing Officer.
Kaitlin Stoehr comes from a background in the quick service restaurant industry. Prior to joining Krystal, Stoehr served as Manager, National Calendar & Activation for Tropical Smoothie Café, a fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist. She also served as Brand Marketing Manager and Brand Marketing Specialist for McAlister’s Deli, the fast casual restaurant that serves hand-crafted sandwiches, soups and salads.
“I am ecstatic to be part of the Krystal team,” shared Stoehr. “My past experiences have brought me to where I am today and I am so thankful that I get to showcase my skillset with this amazing brand.”
