



Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal Restaurants LLC , recently announced the appointment of Kaitlin Stoehr as Director of Marketing. The Georgia State University graduate will oversee planning out the marketing calendar and product innovation for the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Stoehr will be reporting directly to Alice Crowder, Krystal’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

Kaitlin Stoehr comes from a background in the quick service restaurant industry. Prior to joining Krystal, Stoehr served as Manager, National Calendar & Activation for Tropical Smoothie Café, a fast-casual concept known for its better-for-you-smoothies and food with a tropical twist. She also served as Brand Marketing Manager and Brand Marketing Specialist for McAlister’s Deli, the fast casual restaurant that serves hand-crafted sandwiches, soups and salads.

“I am ecstatic to be part of the Krystal team,” shared Stoehr. “My past experiences have brought me to where I am today and I am so thankful that I get to showcase my skillset with this amazing brand.”

For more information about Krystal, visit www.Krystal.com .

The post Krystal Welcomes Kaitlin Stoehr as New Director of Marketing first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.