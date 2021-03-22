Krystal Virtual Annual Meeting Showcases Multiple Accomplishments in 2020

Engaging Digital Event Sets Positive Outlook for Continued Brand Strength in Year Ahead

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Instead of the usual in-person gathering for its year-in-review conference, Krystal Restaurants LLC hosted its 2020 Annual Meeting virtually – with an array of digital presentations, live DJ entertainment, TikTok dance challenges, and announcements for a number of new offerings coming to the brand in 2021. The theme for the event “UNITED” has been a rallying call for the brand during 2020, reinforcing the power of teamwork during what was a challenging year for the entire restaurant industry.

“In a year where many brands found it difficult to survive, our team at Krystal was meeting and exceeding the goals we set for ourselves,” said brand President, Tom Stager . “We earned strategic wins across all areas of our business – sales, profitability, operations, and our people and culture are stronger than ever because of the tireless dedication and cooperative attitude we all shared, and continue to share.”

“UNITED” is an approach that not only encourages teamwork, but also directly connects to Krystal’s company values. At the beginning of 2020, the company tasked itself with improving the ways it does business for employees, franchisees, restaurant teams, and guests. Initiatives like “Grow and Evolve” sought to enhance recruitment and professional development. While goals like “Being Accountable to Our Guests” saw dramatic changes in marketing and day-to-day restaurant operations. Still other values, like “Making Informed Decisions,” helped drive forward new efficiencies in accounting, restaurant expansion, and loss prevention. When taken together, the company was able to generate results that positively impacted bottom-line performance for Krystal in 2020.

Some of the most noteworthy achievements for the year included:

Successful re-opening of 24-hour restaurants after COVID-19 interruptions

10% increase in average guest check

New Creative Agency and New Brand Positioning

Launch of The Krystal Council – a franchisor-franchisee collaboration platform

Expansion of media footprint on channels like outdoor, radio, and digital

Sales figures doubled for third-party delivery

New kitchen designs, innovative equipment upgrades, and new POS/BOS systems

Streamlined in-house accounting functions

New HR programs for recruiting, internships, onboarding, and leadership development

Complete overhaul of LTO process and new training materials for field operations

“What is remarkable about our UNITED approach is that it goes well beyond just numbers,” shared Tori McLeod, Vice President of People Experience for Krystal. “Every single win from the past year has lasting impacts on our continued financial strength as well as the strength and stability of our greatest assets – our people. This is creating new opportunities in all directions as we move through 2021 with a common vision, shared purpose, and unified plan for setting and achieving goals. Look for this year to be another of great forward progress for Krystal.”

