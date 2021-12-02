Krystal To Throw Atlanta-wide Victory Party for Mayor-elect Andre Dickens

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal Restaurants , the home of the steamy square burger, announced today, just hours after the runoff victor was announced in the hard-fought Mayoral Election, that it is throwing a market wide celebration for Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens. From today through Sunday December 5, all Atlanta restaurants will be offering 10 Krystals for $6 as its MAYOR ANDRE VICTORY MEAL.

“When we heard that the Mayor-elect swung into one of our drive thrus to celebrate his historic win, we thought it was only right that we celebrate him,” said Alice Crowder , Chief Marketing Officer for the brand. “I guess you can say Mayor Andre is already delivering value for his constituents!”

According to Crowder, how you voted doesn’t matter, just that we all support the new Mayor in a way that everyone can agree on — with great food at a crazy good price. This deal is for a limited time and at Atlanta restaurant locations only.

Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens has served as the Post 3 At-Large Councilmember. He is a vocal and legislative leader on public safety, transportation, workforce development, affordable housing, educational opportunities for Atlanta Public Schools students, youth engagement, and seasoned citizens programming, and, clearly, he has good taste! For more information about the Mayor-elect, follow him on Instagram @Andre4Atlanta.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

Contact:

Nicole Warshowsky

Ink Link Marketing

786-605-9215

nicole@inklinkmarketing.com

More from Krystal

The post Krystal To Throw Atlanta-wide Victory Party for Mayor-elect Andre Dickens first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.