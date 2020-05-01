Krystal Steps Up to Feed Frontline Workers

Locations throughout the Southeast provide meals to health care employees, first responders and more

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Over the past few weeks, numerous locations in the Southeast have been donating their crowd-pleasing meals to health care workers, first responders and food bank workers.

Since the COVID-19 crisis began, Krystal has donated meals to the Jacksonville Fire Department in Jacksonville, Florida; the Memphis Fire Department in Memphis, Tennessee; Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Piedmont Healthcare and WellStar Atlanta Medical Center in Atlanta; Chatham County First Responders in Savannah, Georgia; and First Lady of the Church Volunteer Food Bank in Huntsville, Alabama, just to name a few.

“During these times of uncertainty, it is paramount that we do our part to help the frontline workers – the true heroes,” said Angela Johnson, VP of Marketing. “Our employees are working hard to stay safe and provide food to the frontline workers in the communities we serve. It is an honor to be in a position to serve those risking so much to help others.”

The Krystal Company remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and also are taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal drive-thrus are open 6 a.m.-midnight, and restaurants are offering delivery through UberEATS®, DoorDash® and Grubhub®.

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 6,000 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .