Krystal spices up menu with Nashville Hot Chik LTO

Trending Southern flavor adds zest to beloved fast-food restaurant’s fan favorite

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) The Krystal Company is rolling out its Nashville Hot Chik systemwide on Monday, Sept. 30 as a stand-alone menu item and as part of Krystal’s Pick 5 for $5.55 promotion. Krystal’s Nashville Hot Chik is inspired by the famous Southern dish – made with a blend of spicy cayenne, smoked paprika and brown sugar, surrounding a 100 percent all-white-meat chicken breast. It’s available for a limited time only at participating locations.

“Our guests crave vibrant flavors and have come to expect our Southern fun-sized take on recipes,” said Paul Macaluso, Krystal president and CEO. “Our original Krystal Chik is a perennial fan favorite, so spicy line extensions make perfect sense, and Nashville Hot has performed well for us in test markets.”

Krystal’s Nashville Hot Chik is made with a custom blend of cayenne pepper, salt, garlic, black pepper, brown sugar and paprika. The original Krystal Chik is made from all-white, whole breast chicken, lightly battered and fried, topped with mayo and a dill pickle slice, served on Krystal’s iconic square steamed bun.

While 80 percent of Krystal’s non-breakfast orders include Krystal burgers, limited time offers (LTOs) freshen the flavor profile that attracts customers and ensures relevance for the brand, according to Macaluso. LTOs increase average transaction totals by as much as 40 percent. Krystal’s Nashville Hot Chik will be served at participating restaurants while supplies last.

“We had a great time experimenting with these piquant flavors,” said Brandon Freeman, Krystal’s senior manager for culinary innovation. “We wanted to create something bold, vibrant and surprising.”

Previous noteworthy Southern menu items include a Country-Fried Steak Krystal, Tabasco Krystal, Lemon Ice Box Pie Shake and Banana Pudding Shake. Krystal introduced Pimento Cheese Bites and Frozen Lemonhead Slushies made with real Lemonhead candies as part of a limited-time summer menu. Maple Bourbon Shakes were available during the holiday season, and there are plans in the works for another seasonal shake.

The South’s oldest fast-food brand, Krystal was recently selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

About The Krystal Company

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, The Krystal Company is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at over 330 restaurants in nine states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of 7,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .

Media Contact:

Laura Mansfield, APR

The Tombras Group

865-599.9968

lmansfield@tombras.com