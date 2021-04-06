Krystal Shakes up Spring With Peachy Drinks and $1 Chili Cheese Pups, Starting April 19

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal Restaurants LLC , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, is saying “Hello, Spring!” with some great deals and refreshing new items. Starting on Monday, April 19, participating Krystal restaurants will be serving up Chili Cheese Pups® for just $1 or a meal deal with two Chili Cheese Pups® and small Tots for $3.99. To sweeten the deal, they have added a new Peach Shake and Peach Lemonade to their menu for a limited time only.

“Throughout the year, we love bringing back $1 deals on our crowd-pleasers, and the Chili Cheese Pup® ranks high in the hearts of our guests,” said Angela Johnson, VP of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “Plus, to make this even better, we’re introducing a new peach shake and peach lemonade deliciously timed for the warmer weather ahead.”

The Krystal Chili Cheese Pups® are fully loaded with chili, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, and topped with classic yellow mustard, creating the ultimate flavor combination. Speaking of winning combinations, the new peach shake and peach lemonade are the perfect addition to any meal.

These offers are available at participating locations for a limited time. To see the full menu, visit your nearest Krystal or online through their official website, Krystal.com. Delivery is available in select markets. Check your local restaurant for details.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at nearly 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 3,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .

