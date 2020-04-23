Krystal Reopens in Scottsboro, Alabama

Redesigned location is open for drive-through and delivery starting April 23, 2020

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Krystal Company announces the reopening of the Krystal restaurant located at 24787 John T. Reid Parkway, Scottsboro, Alabama , after a complete “scrape and rebuild” that razed the existing building and replaced it with a new prototype. The redesigned restaurant originally opened December 9, 1999 and is the only location in Scottsboro. It will reopen Thursday, April 23 for drive-thru and delivery only, following COVID-19 safety measures. The project temporarily relocated existing employees to other Krystal locations and utilized local contractors for construction.

The redesign of the Scottsboro restaurant is part of a strategic initiative to improve the experience for guests and adapt to changes in consumer behavior. Architecturally, the restaurant features an expanded kitchen and facilities layout that maximize efficiency and employee awareness. Design elements include a vibrant color package highlighting the Krystal name in red, a heritage color for the brand, as well as local community graphics. The Scottsboro prototype is square like Krystal’s famous burgers and is repositioned to streamline drive-thru traffic. A seasoned crew that has serviced the Scottsboro market in the past is returning to the restaurant.

“Krystal has upgraded this location to keep pace with the growing Scottsboro market and our increase in drive-thru business, especially for late-night and breakfast,” said Tim Ward, Krystal president and CEO. “We remain committed to this community and look forward to showcasing our redesigned restaurant and serving our fans in Scottsboro.”

The Krystal Company is still committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. While they are following strict public health guidelines, they are also taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. The new Scottsboro location will be no exception to these rules, and for the time being, will be open for drive-thru and delivery only from 6 a.m.-midnight.

