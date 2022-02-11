Krystal Offers a Super Play Deal for Sunday’s Big Game

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal Restaurants , the home of the original “defensive player of the game”, is offering free delivery by the sackful on all orders over $20 during Sunday’s “big game”. On Sunday, February 13, Krystal will be offering a sweet deal to all that order through its app or on Krystal.com. Krystal is offering free delivery on all orders over $20.

WHO: Krystal

WHEN: Sunday, February 13

WHERE: On the Krystal App and Krystal.com for all locations

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

