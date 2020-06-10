Krystal Now Hiring at All Locations

Apply Online for a Variety of Restaurant Management and Team Member Positions

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal , the South’s original quick-service restaurant chain, is now hiring at all locations throughout the Southeast.

While the restaurant industry has been devastated by COVID-19, Krystal has continued operations by use of the drive thru, pick-up service and multiple delivery platforms. Krystal is hiring for a variety of positions from crew members and shift leaders to general managers. “I am proud that Krystal is playing a part to help bring Americans back to work,” said Dawn Agueros, Vice President of People Experience. “Krystal is primed for growth and is actively hiring to increase its workforce by 25%.”

At Krystal, employees are the heart and soul of the business. The company offers a fun work environment and paths with opportunities for career growth. Potential employee benefits include free or discounted meals; 401(K); paid vacation, personal time; medical, dental and vision insurance; scholarships and more.

Krystal Restaurants LLC remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal has provided its team members with personal protection equipment, has implemented new sanitation requirements, and required robust safety training for all employees.

Apply online at Krystal.com and select “Careers.”

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 6,000 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .