Krystal Now Featuring New Hangover Krystal

New Sandwich Featuring Cheese, Bacon and a Fresh-Cracked Fried Egg Available Now

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal guests are no strangers to the use of fresh-cracked eggs in the fast food chain’s beloved 3-Egg Plate Breakfast. And now they’ll also enjoy that same fresh quality in the Hangover Krystal. The delicious new Krystal offering consists of a steamed bun, patty, cheese, onion, bacon and a fresh-cracked fried egg. The Hangover Krystal launched across the Southeast.

“Krystal has long been famous as the go-to cure after a night of overindulgence,” said Angela Johnson, VP of Marketing. “The Hangover Krystal adds another twist to the classic Krystal template with a savory, freshly made fried egg that our guests are going to love on its own and to cure what ails them!”

Hangover Krystals are served all day, from breakfast to late night for $1.69 and also are available in a Hangover Krystal meal with two Hangover Krystals and small tots for $3.99.

Krystal Restaurants LLC remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and also are taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal drive-thrus are open 6 a.m.- late night.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 6,000 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .