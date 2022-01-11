Krystal Names New Chief Financial Officer To Support Growing System

David Krisher Brings Deep Restaurant Experience and Insight to New Role

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The year 2021 has been a year full of progress and new advancements for Krystal Restaurants . The legendary brand has completed a successful realignment of its corporate structure, strengthened its financial standing and created new, system-wide operational efficiencies that are positively impacting bottom line profitability. Now, Krystal has announced David Krisher as the team’s new Chief Financial Officer.

“We have set ambitious expansion goals for Krystal in 2022 and beyond, which makes a strong financial position top priority,” shared Thomas Stager, CEO for the brand. “David’s proven expertise in the restaurant realm coupled with his skill across multiple financial disciplines makes him the perfect addition to our leadership team.”

David Krisher is a seasoned financial professional with a solid track record in the restaurant business. Prior to joining Krystal, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, the parent organization of Huddle House® and Perkins® Restaurant & Bakery, representing 600 company-owned and franchised family-style restaurants. During his time as CFO for Ascent, David led the acquisition of Perkins, significantly improving EBITDA. He also oversaw capital management and liquidity efforts during the COVID-19 crisis, including lease deferrals, renegotiation of credit agreements, and managing other essential financial needs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Georgia State University and holds an MBA from the University of Georgia.

“I know I speak for the entire company when I say we are eager to see the solutions David will bring to the company,” said Stager. “Without a doubt, we are building the kind of financial foundations that allow brands to expand quickly and effectively, while also maintaining favorable debt servicing, capital positions, and overall earnings.”

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

