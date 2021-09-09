Krystal Comes in Hot With New Tastier Fries, Now Available at All Restaurants

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal Restaurants LLC , the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South, just invested in a new and improved fry for fans to enjoy. The new fries are now available at all Krystal restaurants and pack a noticeably delicious crunch, while delivering a light and fluffy interior. Ad spots created by Atlanta-based Dagger , Krystal’s advertising AOR, capture the fries in all their glory.

“We’re known for our highly craveable menu items, and we’re always looking to deliver better. Our new fries are a delicious example of us staying at the top of our game,” said Alice Crowder , CMO of Krystal Restaurants LLC. “The fries have a satisfying crunch, yet feature an interior that is as fluffy as the inside of a premium baked potato. They’re fabulous as a snack and even better topped with chili and cheese… and nothing goes better with a Classic Krystal or Chik. (Some people dip them in their handspun shake – no judgement here!)”

The new Krystal fries are coated for an audible crunch and travel well. Available à la carte, they can also be added to any combo.

The fries may be ordered in-store, at the drive-thru, online via the newly refreshed Krystal website, or through the recently launched app or any third-party delivery provider. The new Krystal app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play and features online ordering, plus it gives users access to special deals and offers. Users who download the app can take advantage of their first exclusive deal; Krystal is offering two Original Krystals and a small drink for Free with a $10 minimum purchase. The special deal is redeemable only on the app and online with code “APPSNACK.” Limited to one redemption per guest account. Cannot be redeemed at the drive thru.

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

