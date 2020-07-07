Krystal Celebrates Summer by Offering $1 Chili Cheese Pups

Summer Deal Features Single Pups® for $1 and Combo Meal for $3.99 for a Limited Time

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal , the Southeast’s original quick-service restaurant chain, is excited to serve customers new limited-time offers for the summer. Starting July 13, participating locations will feature best-seller Chili Cheese Pups® for only $1. Select restaurants also will offer a combo deal including two Chili Cheese Pups® and an order of small tots for $3.99, pricing may vary by location.

Krystal’s Chili Cheese Pup® is fully loaded with chili, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese and topped with classic yellow mustard, creating the ultimate flavor combination.

To make the perfect summer meal, guests are encouraged to pair Chili Cheese Pups® with a Krystal slushie. The frozen summer treat combines Sprite, crushed ice and either fruit punch, grape or lemonade flavors for an innovative and refreshing combination.

Krystal remains committed to the health and safety of guests and team members. Restaurants are following strict public health guidelines and taking extra precautions such as staying in contact with local health officials for the latest advisories. Krystal drive-thrus are open 6 a.m.-midnight, and restaurants are offering delivery through UberEATS®, DoorDash® and Grubhub®.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 9 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 3,700 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .